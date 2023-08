The Red Sox optioned Barraclough to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

With the return of Garrett Whitlock (elbow) from the injured list, Barraclough will head back to Triple-A in order to clear a space in Boston's bullpen. The 33-year-old righty surrendered one run in 3.1 innings across two games in his brief MLB stint and could return to Boston later this season if the team is ever in need of a fresh bullpen arm.