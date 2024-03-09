The Padres optioned Gillaspie to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.
Gillaspie had been competing for a middle relief spot in the Padres' bullpen, but he will miss the cut after giving up two runs over four innings while striking out three batters. The 26-year-old righty owns a 4.10 career ERA in the big leagues and could rejoin the Padres should the team run into depth problems during the season.
More News
-
Padres' Logan Gillaspie: Claimed by San Diego•
-
Red Sox's Logan Gillaspie: Nabbed off waivers by Boston•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Summoned from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Sent back to Triple-A•