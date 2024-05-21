Gillaspie returned to Triple-A El Paso after serving as the Padres' 27th man for Monday's doubleheader.
Gillaspie pitched two scoreless innings during the twin bill but was sent right back to El Paso on Tuesday. In 14 appearances with El Paso, Gillaspie owns a 5.54 ERA and an 11:3 K:BB across 13.0 innings.
