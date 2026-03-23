Padres' Logan Gillaspie: Unable to win roster spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres reassigned Gillaspie to minor-league camp Sunday.
Gillaspie is likely to open the upcoming season as a swingman at Triple-A El Paso, where he finished the 2025 campaign after being outrighted off the Padres' 40-man roster in July. Prior to losing his roster spot, Gillaspie appeared in three big-league games for San Diego last season, covering seven innings while allowing two earned runs on seven hits and four walks.
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