The Padres reassigned Gillaspie to minor-league camp Sunday.

Gillaspie is likely to open the upcoming season as a swingman at Triple-A El Paso, where he finished the 2025 campaign after being outrighted off the Padres' 40-man roster in July. Prior to losing his roster spot, Gillaspie appeared in three big-league games for San Diego last season, covering seven innings while allowing two earned runs on seven hits and four walks.