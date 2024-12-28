The Padres signed Gillaspie to a minor-league contract Dec. 12, per his MLB.com player profile.

Gillaspie is a 27-year-old right-hander who began his professional career playing on the independent circuit before getting a look in the Brewers organization in 2018. He's appeared in the majors each of the past three campaigns -- the first two with Baltimore and last season with San Diego -- compiling a 5.02 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB over 37.2 innings covering 37 appearances (all out of the bullpen). Gillaspie will serve as organizational bullpen depth now that he's back in the Padres' minor-league system.