Gillaspie cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A El Paso.

Gillaspie was dropped from the 40-man roster after returning from the IL on Monday, but he'll officially stick with the organization after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old gave up two runs over seven innings during his run with the Padres in April but has surrendered five runs in 8.1 frames at Triple-A.