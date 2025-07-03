Padres' Logan Gillaspie: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gillaspie cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A El Paso.
Gillaspie was dropped from the 40-man roster after returning from the IL on Monday, but he'll officially stick with the organization after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old gave up two runs over seven innings during his run with the Padres in April but has surrendered five runs in 8.1 frames at Triple-A.
