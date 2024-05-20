The Padres recalled Gillaspie from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
He will serve as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader in Atlanta. Gillaspie, 27, struck out the only two batters he faced in his lone appearance with the big club earlier this season.
