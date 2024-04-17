The Padres recalled Gillaspie from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Gillaspie will provide the San Diego bullpen with a fresh arm for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, but he could be sent back to Triple-A in the near future if the Friars opt to call up an El Paso starter to fill Yu Darvish's (neck) spot in the rotation this weekend or early next week. Through five appearances at Triple-A this season, Gillaspie posted a 9.00 ERA and 2.40 WHIP over five innings.
