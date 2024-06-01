The Padres recalled Gillaspie from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

With Yu Darvish (groin) and Joe Musgrove (elbow) both headed for the injured list, Gillaspie and Randy Vasquez will come up from the minors to fill the openings in San Diego's pitching staff. Gillaspie has appeared in two games for the Padres this year, throwing 2.2 shutout innings, but he has posted a 5.17 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 15.2 frames in Triple-A. He will likely be limited to low-leverage situations while with the big-league club.