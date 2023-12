The Padres claimed Patino off waivers from the White Sox on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's a return to his original organization for Patino, who was traded from the Padres to the Rays prior to the 2021 season in the Blake Snell deal. Patino has managed just a 5.02 ERA and 124:70 K:BB in 136.1 major-league innings, but he's still only 24 and San Diego felt it could use the pitching depth.