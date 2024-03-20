The Padres placed Patino on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.
Patino made two appearances during spring training, surrendering five earned runs in just 2.1 innings of work. He'll spend at least the first two weeks of the season on the IL, and it's likely Patino is optioned to Triple-A El Paso once he's healthy.
