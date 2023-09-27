Patino is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Prior to being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sept. 1, Patino had made five starts for the White Sox's top minor-league affiliate, but he never covered more than four innings in any of those outings. He's since worked exclusively in relief following his call-up, topping out at four innings and 66 pitches over five appearances. Given his recent workloads, Patino might not be stretched out enough to reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win even if he's economical with his pitch count. The White Sox have another multi-inning reliever in Deivi Garcia available on six days' rest, and he may be a better bet than Patino to qualify for a win if Chicago requires some length out of the bullpen.