Patino isn't yet at Padres camp due to an issue with his visa, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Patino rejoined the Padres off waivers in December after spending the past three campaigns in the American League. It's not clear what his role with San Diego will be this season, though his experience as both a starter and middle reliever could be useful for what currently projects to be a thin rotation. The visa issue isn't likely to impact Patino's readiness for the start of the regular season.