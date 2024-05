Patino underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Patino initially landed on the injured list during spring training due to right elbow inflammation, and he'll now be sidelined until midway through the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 24-year-old right-hander owns a 5.02 ERA and 1.62 WHIP through 136.1 career big-league innings.