Padres' Manuel Margot: Leaves after being hit by pitch Tuesday
Margot exited Tuesday's game against the Rockies after being hit by a pitch in the ribs.
A Scott Oberg offering ran in on Margot and he was unable to get out of the way as it stung him on the side. Margot was helped off the field and immediately went to the Padres' clubhouse. The Padres replaced him with Matt Szczur, who could start in Margot's place Wednesday if he's given the day off.
More News
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Hitting leadoff Tuesday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Dropped to ninth in order•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Hits first home run Thursday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Rides pine Wednesday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Poor start to season continues•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Collects two hits Friday•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...