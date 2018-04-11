Margot exited Tuesday's game against the Rockies after being hit by a pitch in the ribs.

A Scott Oberg offering ran in on Margot and he was unable to get out of the way as it stung him on the side. Margot was helped off the field and immediately went to the Padres' clubhouse. The Padres replaced him with Matt Szczur, who could start in Margot's place Wednesday if he's given the day off.