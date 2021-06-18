Melancon allowed four runs on four hits and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning versus Cincinnati on Thursday. He was charged with a blown save.

Melancon melted down in the ninth inning, allowing a go-ahead two-run home run to Jonathan India after previously letting a two-run lead slip away. The right-hander was spared the loss when San Diego's offense walked off in the bottom of the ninth. Entering Thursday, Melancon had only allowed four runs (two earned) all season. He now has a 1.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 29 innings this season. He is 19-for-22 in save chances.