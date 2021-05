Melancon picked up his 11th save of the season Wednesday against the Pirates. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit with no walks or strikeouts.

Melancon began the season with six straight scoreless appearances before giving up a run, and now he's recorded seven straight scoreless outings while cementing his place as one of the best relievers in the NL right now. Melancon has a 14:1 K:BB through 15 innings while going 11-for-11 in save opportunities in 2021.