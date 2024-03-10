Batten is a candidate for starts at third base for the Padres while Manny Machado (elbow) is limited to designated hitter duty, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Batten is in competition primarily with Graham Pauley and Eguy Rosario for playing time at third base until Machado is ready to play the field. The 28-year-old is known more for his glove than his bat but held his own in 139 plate appearances with the big club last season, posting a .713 OPS with a couple homers. Batten's limited ceiling offensively makes him a lackluster fantasy option even if he were to garner starts for a while.