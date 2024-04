The Padres recalled Batten from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

The move comes with Manny Machado going on paternity leave. Batten has made one appearance in the majors this season, starting at first base and going 1-for-3 with a triple against the Brewers on April 17. With Triple-A El Paso this season, Batten is slashing .224/.318/.293 with one home run and nine RBI over 66 plate appearances, adding two stolen bases.