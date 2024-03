Batten was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The move further clarifies the Padres' third-base picture, as Batten had been in competition with Graham Pauley and Eguy Rosario for playing time at the hot corner until Manny Machado (elbow) is ready to play the field. Batten probably has the best glove of the trio, but he's limited offensively and went just 3-for-24 at the plate this spring.