Batten was recalled from Triple-A El Paso by the Padres on Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Batten will provide some extra infield protection while Jake Cronenworth (calf) is banged up. The 28-year-old put up a .713 OPS with two homers and two steals over 43 games with the big club last season and can handle every infield position as well as the corner outfield spots.
More News
-
Padres' Matthew Batten: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Matthew Batten: Could get look at hot corner•
-
Padres' Matthew Batten: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Padres' Matthew Batten: Nabs first career steal•
-
Padres' Matthew Batten: Garners fourth straight start•
-
Padres' Matthew Batten: Four hits in loss•