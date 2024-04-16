Batten was recalled from Triple-A El Paso by the Padres on Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Batten will provide some extra infield protection while Jake Cronenworth (calf) is banged up. The 28-year-old put up a .713 OPS with two homers and two steals over 43 games with the big club last season and can handle every infield position as well as the corner outfield spots.