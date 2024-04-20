The Padres optioned Batten to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Batten was called up by the Padres on April 16. He played April 17 against the Brewers, going 1-for-3 with a triple. Batten's move to Triple-A El Paso is to make room for San Diego to call up Graham Pauley, who will start at third base for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.