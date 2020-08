Baez was optioned to the alternate training site by the Padres on Sunday.

The 24-year-old gave up one run on four hits over 2.1 innings while serving as the opener Saturday against the Rockies, but he'll return to the alternate site to make room on the active roster for trade-acquisition Trevor Rosenthal. Baez has allowed four runs on seven hits with a 7:2 K:BB through 4.2 innings this season.