Clevinger is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Giants, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The 31-year-old seemingly made his final start of the regular season with a quality start Saturday against the White Sox, but he'll take the mound Wednesday on three days rest for a short tune-up ahead of the playoffs. Clevinger won't be included in the Padres' potential rotation plans until the NLDS, and it's unclear if he'll be included on the roster as a bullpen option for the wild-card round.
