White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Thursday that he expects Clevinger to make his season debut around May 1, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Clevinger's signing to a one-year, $3 million contract became official Thursday and he was optioned to the team's Arizona Complex League affiliate as he gets ramped up before appearing in a major-league game. The White Sox have been using four starters to this point and it sounds like that might continue until Clevinger is ready, with the club opting for some bullpen games when needed. Clevinger posted a 3.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 110:40 K:BB over 131.1 innings last season.