White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Saturday that Clevinger remains "on schedule" to join the big club at the beginning of May, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "Throwing the ball really good, he feels good, so he's on pace," Grifol said of Clevinger. "He's been in game action, yeah."

After he didn't sign a one-year deal with the White Sox until April 2 -- just under a week after the regular season began -- Clevinger has been going through his own version of spring training at the organization's complex in Arizona. The White Sox have yet to assign Clevinger to a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment, as it seems as though the organization is content to have him get ramped up in simulated games at extended spring training. More details regarding when Clevinger might be ready to make his White Sox debut could come during the upcoming week, but for now, the expectation remains that he'll be cleared to make his first start in the first or second week of May.