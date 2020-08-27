Johnson (3-1) picked up the win while not allowing a baserunner in one inning pitched during Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mariners. He struck out two.

Johnson entered the game with no outs and a runner on third in the seventh after Craig Stammen allowed five consecutive batters to reach and three runs to score. He allowed a sacrifice fly to Austin Nola that extended Seattle's lead to 7-3, but struck out the next two to end the inning. Johnson wound up picking up his third win as the Padres rallied for seven runs in the bottom half of the inning to win the seven-inning tilt.