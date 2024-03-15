Johnson struck out one in a perfect inning of relief during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

The 32-year-old right-hander has looked good this spring, posting a 7:1 K:BB over five innings while allowing just one run. Johnson spent some time closing for the Rockies last season before being acquired by Atlanta and he excelled in a setup role for the NL East champs, delivering a 0.76 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB through 23.2 innings while picking up one win and eight holds in 24 appearances. He should resume those duties in 2024 as one of the primary bridges to closer Raisel Iglesias.