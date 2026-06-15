Reds' Pierce Johnson: Facing hitters Monday

Johnson (elbow) is scheduled to face live hitters in a simulated game or batting practice Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Johnson has spent just over the minimum amount of time on the 15-day injured list after being deactivated May 30 due to right elbow inflammation, so if he fares well in Monday's live session, he could bypass a rehab assignment and rejoin the Cincinnati bullpen later this week. The right-hander has been a key high-leverage arm for the Reds this season, notching two wins, four holds and one save while pitching to a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 22 innings.