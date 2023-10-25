Atlanta signed Johnson to a two-year, $14.25 million contract extension Wednesday.

Johnson will make $7 million in both 2024 and 2025, and the new deal also includes a $7 million club option (or $250,000 buyout) for 2026. The 32-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Rockies this past July and went on to deliver a 0.76 ERA and 32:5 K:BB over his final 23.2 regular-season innings with the NL East champions. He then carried that over into the playoffs, logging three scoreless relief appearances in the best-of-five NLDS against the Phillies.