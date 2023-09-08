Johnson struck out two in a perfect seventh inning Thursday to record his 10th hold of the season in a win over the Cardinals.

The former Rockies closer has been very effective in a set-up role for Atlanta, posting a 2.12 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB through 17 innings with a win and six holds in 18 appearances. The NL East leaders have a deep bullpen, and Johnson would likely be behind A.J. Minter, Kirby Yates and others in the pecking order for saves should anything happen to Raisel Iglesias, but he's still producing deep-league fantasy value in his current role.