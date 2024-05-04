Atlanta placed Johnson (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Johnson has served as the primary right-handed set up man for Atlanta this season. He did not allow a run over his last seven appearances and did not give up a hit over his last five. Johnson has a 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB over 12 innings this season. Atlanta will likely to lean on right-hander Joe Jimenez for high leverage spots while Johnson is on the shelf. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transfered left-hander Angel Perdomo to the 60-day injured list.