The Padres acquired Grisham from the Brewers on Wednesday along with pitcher Zach Davies in exchange for infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Eric Lauer, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

After a few rough seasons in the minors, Grisham, a 2015 first-round pick, improved his stock by cutting down his strikeout rate while slugging 26 home runs and stealing 12 bases between Triple-A San Antonio and Double-A Biloxi. The huge numbers earned him a callup to Milwaukee in August, with the 23-year-old slashing .231/.328/.410 across 183 plate appearances. With Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and a healthy Christian Yelich likely in line to form Milwaukee's Opening Day outfield in 2020, the Brewers decided to cash out Grisham, who should get the opportunity to play regularly right away for San Diego.