Grisham will start in center field and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Orioles, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Grisham will get his fourth straight start in center field, but his run of regular playing time should soon come to an end. During the first three starts, the Yankees were without Alex Verdugo (personal), who was on the paternity list. Verdugo has rejoined the Yankees for Thursday's series finale in Baltimore and will start in left field, but New York will have room in center field for Grisham once again while Aaron Judge serves as the designated hitter in place of a resting Giancarlo Stanton. Grisham will be relegated to the fourth-outfielder role for games in which all of Judge, Verdugo, Stanton and Juan Soto are included in the lineup.