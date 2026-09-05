The Yankees placed Grisham on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a right hamstring strain.

Grisham tweaked his right hamstring during Friday's game against the Padres. The injury is severe enough for the veteran outfielder to go on the IL, and the Yankees are hopeful that he'll be back with the big club before the regular season is complete. Jasson Dominguez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move, and Spencer Jones could see a bump in playing time in center field against right-handed pitching for as long as Grisham is sidelined.