Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Grisham (hamstring) "up to a pretty decent speed" in his running progression and is also doing other baseball activities, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

When Grisham was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in early September, Boone conceded that the outfielder could miss the remainder of the regular season. A return remains up in the air, but Grisham has given himself a chance with how he's progressed in his rehab. Spencer Jones is slashing .361/.425/.528 in 10 games since taking over for Grisham in center field, and Jones could keep the starting job even if Grisham does make it back.

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