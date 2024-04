Grisham will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

He'll crack the lineup for just the second time in the Yankees' first seven games of the season while Giancarlo Stanton gets a breather and Aaron Judge fills in for him as the designated hitter. While all of Stanton, Judge, Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo are all healthy, Grisham looks as though he'll be limited to a fourth-outfielder role.