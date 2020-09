Grisham went 0-for-1 with three walks, a stolen base and two runs in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Grisham was the Padres' most effective offensive player in the loss despite failing to produce a hit. He scored both San Diego runs and collected three free passes while swiping his 10th bag of the campaign. The performance was in line with his recent play; despite going 0-for-13 over his last five games, Grisham has notched eight walks and three steals over that span.