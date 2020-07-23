Wingenter (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 20) on Wednesday.
Wingenter underwent Tommy John surgery July 17, so his move to the injured list was inevitable. The right-hander is expected to be out until the 2022 season.
