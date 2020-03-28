Padres' Zach Davies: Cements No. 4 spot in rotation
Davies solidified his spot in the Opening Day rotation with a strong showing in Cactus League play, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Davies allowed only one earned run and posted an 8:1 K:BB over eight innings this spring, all but assuring his place in San Diego's rotation. While he doesn't offer much in the strikeout category -- Davies has yet to reach a 20 percent strikeout rate over any season in his career -- the right-hander possesses a steady floor, as he has posted a sub-4.00 ERA in all but one major-league campaign.
