Murphy signed a one-year contract with Japan's Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The deal features performance bonuses and escalators and also includes a club option for 2025. Murphy, 28, holds a 4.76 ERA over 35 relief appearances at the major-league level. He spent all of 2023 at Triple-A St. Paul in the Twins organization.
More News
-
Twins' Patrick Murphy: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Twins' Patrick Murphy: Catches on with Minnesota•
-
Nationals' Patrick Murphy: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Patrick Murphy: Designated for assignment•
-
Nationals' Patrick Murphy: Appears set for bullpen spot•
-
Nationals' Patrick Murphy: Takes loss in relief•