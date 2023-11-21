Murphy signed a one-year contract with Japan's Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The deal features performance bonuses and escalators and also includes a club option for 2025. Murphy, 28, holds a 4.76 ERA over 35 relief appearances at the major-league level. He spent all of 2023 at Triple-A St. Paul in the Twins organization.