Murphy cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Murphy made six appearances for the Nationals early in the year, and he posted a 6.35 ERA and 2.82 WHIP in 5.2 innings. Although he was designated for assignment Saturday, he'll remain in the organization.
More News
-
Nationals' Patrick Murphy: Designated for assignment•
-
Nationals' Patrick Murphy: Appears set for bullpen spot•
-
Nationals' Patrick Murphy: Takes loss in relief•
-
Nationals' Patrick Murphy: Headed for majors•
-
Nationals' Patrick Murphy: Claimed by Nationals•
-
Blue Jays' Patrick Murphy: Designated for assignment•