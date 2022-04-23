Murphy was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Saturday.
Murphy earned a place in the Nationals' bullpen during spring training and appeared in six games, but the club decided to remove him from the roster to open up a spot for fellow pitcher Aaron Sanchez.
