Murphy was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Twins camp, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Murphy inked a minor-league contract with Minnesota back in December after yielding six runs -- four earned -- over 5.2 major-league innings with the Nationals in 2022. The 27-year-old righty holds a career 4.76 ERA and 1.64 WHIP at baseball's highest level.
