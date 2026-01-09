The Rangers signed Murphy to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Murphy began the 2025 season in the minors with the Rangers before finishing the year in Korea with the KT Wiz. The 30-year-old reliever holds a career 4.76 ERA and 38:20 K:BB over 39.2 innings at the major-league level and has now reached the big leagues since 2022.