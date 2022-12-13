Jon Heyman of the New York PostMurphy signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Murphy, 27, holds a 4.76 ERA over 35 relief appearances at the major league level. The right-hander is likely a long shot to capture a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen.
