The Rangers signed Murphy to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training camp.

Murphy spent 2024 overseas with Japan's Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and finished with a 2-2 record across six games with a 3.62 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 59.2 innings. He last saw major-league action with the Nationals during the 2022 regular season, and across six appearances he logged a 6.35 ERA and 2.82 WHIP over 5.2 frames. If he doesn't make the Rangers' 26-man roster at the end of spring training, Murphy will likely spend most of his time with Triple-A Round Rock in 2025.