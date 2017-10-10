Phil Gosselin: Elects free agency
Gosselin declined his outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock and elected free agency.
Gosselin elected to become a free agent rather than report back to the Rangers' minor-league affiliate after clearing waivers Tuesday. The 29-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Pirates earlier in the year, but he appeared in just 12 games and registered eight plate appearances. While he struggled with both teams this season (.146/.180/.188 line across 50 plate appearances), his respectable .288/.340/.411 line in 358 plate appearances in the majors between 2015-16 should land him a minor-league deal elsewhere.
More News
-
Rangers' Phil Gosselin: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Phil Gosselin: Sent back to minors•
-
Rangers' Phil Gosselin: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Phil Gosselin: Returning to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Phil Gosselin: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Phil Gosselin: Claimed by Rangers, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...