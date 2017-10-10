Gosselin declined his outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock and elected free agency.

Gosselin elected to become a free agent rather than report back to the Rangers' minor-league affiliate after clearing waivers Tuesday. The 29-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Pirates earlier in the year, but he appeared in just 12 games and registered eight plate appearances. While he struggled with both teams this season (.146/.180/.188 line across 50 plate appearances), his respectable .288/.340/.411 line in 358 plate appearances in the majors between 2015-16 should land him a minor-league deal elsewhere.