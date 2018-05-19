Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Not in Saturday's lineup
Altherr is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Altherr will remain on the bench for a second straight game as Nick Williams picks up another start in the outfield. Though Altherr hasn't been playing up to his 2017 standards, he still enjoys a relatively safe role as the Phillies' everyday right fielder.
