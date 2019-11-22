Altherr signed a contract with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization on Friday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Altherr appeared in 49 major-league games between the Phillies, Giants and Mets in 2019, but he went 5-for-61 with 25 strikeouts in 49 games. The 28-year-old posted a .856 OPS with 19 home runs in 412 plate appearances with Philadelphia in 2017, so he's a good rebound candidate in the more hitter-friendly KBO.